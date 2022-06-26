Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

