Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

