Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98.

