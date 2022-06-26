Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 517.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day moving average of $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
