Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

