Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

