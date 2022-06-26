Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $112.39 million and $2.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001907 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,315,345,417 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

