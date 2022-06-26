Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.