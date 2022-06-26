Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,814 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 519,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 506,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 214,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 84,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.