Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

