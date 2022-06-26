Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $668,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Universal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Universal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,244.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 89.91%.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.