Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

TYL opened at $345.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

