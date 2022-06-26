Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

