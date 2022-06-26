Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $39,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

MGC opened at $136.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

