Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

