Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -455.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $12,538,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

