Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 27th. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group had issued 4,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $17,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VEDU opened at $1.96 on Friday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

