Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 10,553 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KJAN. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $28.80 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.