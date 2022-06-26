Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 43,041 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.

VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

