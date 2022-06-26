Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

