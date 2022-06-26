Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

