Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 513 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

