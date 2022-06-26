Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNT. Argus dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:VNT opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

