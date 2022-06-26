Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

