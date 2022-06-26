Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

