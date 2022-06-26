Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

