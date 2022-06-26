Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

