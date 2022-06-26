Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 191,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.