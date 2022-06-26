Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 234,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

