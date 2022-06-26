Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

