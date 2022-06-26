Wedbush Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $60.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of KBH opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

