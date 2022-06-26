Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $35.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.45.

HUN stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

