Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.93.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $316,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
