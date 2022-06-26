Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $316,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.