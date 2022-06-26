Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

WRN opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$303.04 million and a PE ratio of -68.97. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$55,332.78.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

