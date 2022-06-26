Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
