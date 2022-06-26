William Jackson Purchases 16,148 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,051.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,157.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09). The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.