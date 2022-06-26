WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,701.00

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $472,701.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

