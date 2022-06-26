X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,557.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

