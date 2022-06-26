Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
