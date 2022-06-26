Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

