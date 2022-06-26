Xion Finance (XGT) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $45,044.21 and $28.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

