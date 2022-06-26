Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

