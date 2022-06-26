Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Zumiez by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

