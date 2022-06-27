44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 384,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,264. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

