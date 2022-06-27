44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.09. 16,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,924. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

