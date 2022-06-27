44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,284 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

UL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.94. 49,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,821. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

