44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

