44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 41,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 82,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,188. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.