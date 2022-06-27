44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

