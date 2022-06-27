44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,369,000 after buying an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,100. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

