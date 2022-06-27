7,511 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 102,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.92. 4,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,149. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.73.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

